Real Estate Management Services LLC Acquires 14,300 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties comprises approximately 3.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. 618,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,335. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

