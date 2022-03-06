Real Estate Management Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 4.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

