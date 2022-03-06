Real Estate Management Services LLC Decreases Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,800 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group accounts for about 1.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of DBRG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 4,036,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,432. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.