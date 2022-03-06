Real Estate Management Services LLC Grows Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the quarter. CatchMark Timber Trust comprises about 4.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.59% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CTT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 163,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.