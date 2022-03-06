Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up about 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Howard Hughes worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 60.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 448,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $11,566,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 401.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 407,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,815. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

