Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities comprises about 3.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 801,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 992,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.84 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.