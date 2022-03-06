Real Estate Management Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. iStar comprises about 1.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iStar worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 812,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

