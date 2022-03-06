Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. UMH Properties comprises approximately 4.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.54% of UMH Properties worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UMH Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 246,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,472. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

