Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 1.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,700. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.85 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

