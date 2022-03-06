Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 27,700 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 5.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,883,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KW traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 423,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,215. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

