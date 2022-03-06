Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 4.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $63,070,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 818,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 978,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,069. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

