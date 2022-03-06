Real Estate Management Services LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 2,248,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

