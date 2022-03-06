Realio Network Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $188,521.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.94 or 0.06748877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.42 or 1.00141903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

