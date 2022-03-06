ReddCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41,121.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and $41,121.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.46 or 0.99979142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00225870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00142361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00265467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031023 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

