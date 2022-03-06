Redpanda Earth Trading Down 27.4% This Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $1.43 million and $184,193.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.38 or 0.06725673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.17 or 0.99934264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048237 BTC.

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

