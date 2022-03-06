Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $498,890.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and $498,890.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for about $102.41 or 0.00269923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.58 or 0.99947256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002028 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012519 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 181,643 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

