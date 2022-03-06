Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for about 3.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Regency Centers by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.78. 1,375,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,889. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

