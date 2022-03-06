Relite Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,166.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $545,720.61 and approximately $5,166.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.98 or 0.06636171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,129.21 or 1.00053158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,697,285 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

