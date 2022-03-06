renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $322,725.50 and $20,338.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.98 or 0.06636171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,129.21 or 1.00053158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047268 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

