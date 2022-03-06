Rentberry Market Cap Tops $120,591.57 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $120,591.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

