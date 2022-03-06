Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.

RGEN stock traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.80. The company had a trading volume of 349,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.59. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

