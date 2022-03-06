Request Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.86 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Request has a total market capitalization of $207.40 million and $10.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

