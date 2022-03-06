ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Up 44.3% in February

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 866,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,786,951 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ResMed by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,615 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in ResMed by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $2,770,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE RMD opened at $254.60 on Friday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day moving average of $259.22.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.
ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
