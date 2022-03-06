Reviewing BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheesecake Factory 2 5 5 0 2.25

Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $50.92, suggesting a potential upside of 39.08%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75% Cheesecake Factory 2.47% 37.60% 4.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and Cheesecake Factory’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.16 million 1.01 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Cheesecake Factory $2.93 billion 0.66 $72.37 million $1.02 35.89

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats BT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands (Get Rating)

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment consists of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

