Reviewing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Romeo Power alerts:

This table compares Romeo Power and Cepton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 20.49 -$7.62 million $0.07 19.57 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Romeo Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Romeo Power and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 332.48%. Cepton has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.97%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Cepton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 196.25% -34.57% -27.91% Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41%

Summary

Cepton beats Romeo Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.