Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €118.82 ($133.50).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHM shares. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €148.70 ($167.08) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €162.95 ($183.09).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.