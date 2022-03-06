Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 2,214 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

PKX stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,016. POSCO has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

