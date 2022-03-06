Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 24,626 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,626 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 3,532,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

