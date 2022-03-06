Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires New Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 368,150 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,098,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,695,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

