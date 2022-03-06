Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.84. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44.

