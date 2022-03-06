Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 273,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.