Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 2,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.83. 403,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.94 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

