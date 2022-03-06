Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 2,840 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $171.49. 493,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,738. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.