Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 3,097 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 68,351,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.