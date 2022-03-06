Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 4,057 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $162.90.

