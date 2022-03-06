Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,987 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,573,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,276. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

