Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,310,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,925,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

