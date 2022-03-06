Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $10.08 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after acquiring an additional 925,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after acquiring an additional 599,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after buying an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 2,802,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,622. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

