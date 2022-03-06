Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $12.75 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

