Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,513 shares of company stock valued at $63,497,871. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,880. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average is $280.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

