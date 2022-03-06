Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.48. 6,302,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $445.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

