Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 26,895 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 3,748,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

