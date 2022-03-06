Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 362,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

