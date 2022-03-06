Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Loews by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 658,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,747 shares of company stock worth $1,879,314 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

