Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,911,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.