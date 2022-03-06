Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,025 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. 29,033,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,567,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

