Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 33,257 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,257 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,394,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,481,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

