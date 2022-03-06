Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 4,524 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

BGS stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,445. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

