Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Hits $4.42 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $54,628.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072417 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.