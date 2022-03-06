RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.24 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,806,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 690,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

